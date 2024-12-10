Raspberry Pi 500 is a computer in a keyboard

Already hinted at in configuration files, the Raspberry Pi 500 is now available. The 1980s-style all-in-one, stashing the computer inside the keyboard, is the successor to the Pi 400 and includes all the current gen-model's upgrades. Also now offered is a matching 15.6" portable monitor.

A fast, powerful computer built into a high-quality keyboard, for the ultimate

compact PC experience. Raspberry Pi 500 features the same quad-core 64-bit Arm processor and RP1 I/O controller found in Raspberry Pi 5. With a one-piece aluminium heatsink built in for improved thermal performance, your Raspberry Pi 500 will run fast and smoothly even under heavy load, while delivering glorious dual 4K display output.

Quad-core 64-bit ARM processor, 8 GB of RAM, 2 micro-HDMI ports and 3 USB ports. Nothing fancy, but you won't find those GPIO pins on a Chromebook. It's $90 and ships now from Canakit. A bundle including a 32GB SD card, power brick, mouse and cables is also available for preorder.

That nest of cables is inevitable (the Pi 5 lacks video over USB-C), alas.