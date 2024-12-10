Trump declares Canada a state

Calling Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau a "Governor," convicted felon President-elect Donald Trump also declared the country the "Great State of Canada."

Likely taken as an insult by every Canadian, adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump is just having a blast on social media. I went to Trump's diminutive social network to confirm that he genuinely broadcasted this, and, oh boy, the crazy days are back. To maintain my sanity, I will have to avoid scrolling his feed except when necessary. There is an endless string of proclamations and proud statements by the felon.

I wonder when Elon "Leon" Musk buys Trump's social media network and merges it with his ever-shrinking X? It'd be the payday Trump and the people holding that stock were looking for and once again confirm we're living in one of the craziest timelines.

