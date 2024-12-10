With great power comes a heavy hat, laments King Charles

King Charles told the humanizing tale of his mother, the Queen of England, practicing crown-wearing while giving him and his sister a bath.

Heavy hangs the head and all. A documentary about 50 young women who attended the Queen's coronation includes a charming story from the newly minted King, Charles. I guess the crown is so heavy that Elizabeth prepared for her coronation by wearing it during their nightly bathing ritual. I am not sure what it entailed, but the King seems to have fond memories.

"I remember it all so well then, because I remember my sister and I had bath time in the evening," King Charles told the now-elderly Canadian visitors, recalling the run-up to his mother's Coronation. "My mama used to come up at bath time wearing the crown to practise." "You have to get used to how heavy [the crown] is." BBC

