Baby possum stumbles into house, decides to make orange fluffy cat its "mom" (video)

When a family of possums snuck into a house through a kitty door, probably to enjoy some cat kibble, one of the babies got left behind. But without missing a beat, he found a surrogate "mom" in the shape of a fluffy orange cat named Mr. Oliver.

Footage below shows the tiny critter yawning as he hangs out on the big guy's warm cozy back, clinging to his new orange "blankie" as he checks out his new digs. (See video below, posted by toni_mk1.)

But the new match didn't last long, as the head of the household says she ended up taking the baby possum to a wildlife rehab center, where he would have a better chance at a happy, healthy future.

Via ParadePets

