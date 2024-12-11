California health officials are investigating a potential case of bird flu (H5N1) in a child who became ill after consuming raw milk.

The patient, who visited an emergency department in November with fever and vomiting, tested positive for influenza A after drinking raw milk. While initial CDC tests have been negative for H5 flu, according to sources close to the investigation, final results are still pending. Fortunately, as reported by CNN, the child has since recovered, and no family members were affected.

Fresno-based Raw Farm halted distribution in November after the virus was detected in their products, leading to a quarantine of their entire herd. "While pasteurized milk goes through a heating process that kills harmful pathogens, raw milk is not pasteurized and can carry listeria, campylobacter, salmonella, E. coli and bird flu virus," health officials explained to CNN.

There have been 58 confirmed human cases of bird flu in the United States, with 32 in California. Most cases have been linked to farm workers in direct contact with infected animals.

Bird flu has gained attention for its reported 50-60% fatality rate, based on WHO data showing 463 deaths among 889 cases between 2003 and May 2024. However, experts caution that this alarming figure likely overstates the true mortality rate, as it mainly reflects severe cases that reach medical attention while missing mild or asymptomatic infections. The actual risk to the public remains low, with most serious cases occurring among people who have direct contact with infected poultry, and outcomes can vary significantly based on access to medical care and treatment options.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a potential nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, is a strong advocate of raw milk consumption, claiming it offers health benefits while criticizing the FDA's restrictions on unpasteurized dairy products.

