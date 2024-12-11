Busted: Jewelry thieves crash getaway car, then sink getaway boat (video)

A couple who allegedly stole $11,000 worth of jewelry were busted after their getaway car — and getaway boat — failed to take them away.

The bungled burglary took place yesterday morning in Washington state, according to KOMO News, when a man and woman reportedly robbed a shipping container, taking off with the jewelry in an SUV. But they didn't get far before the SUV crashed and rolled over.

As police pursued them, however, the determined duo did not give up, running on foot until they came across a small rowboat in Port Gamble Bay. But try as they might, their gamble didn't pay off, as paddling away with a piece of plywood and one oar proved to be fruitless. In fact, the boat began to sink.

So the bumbling bandits had no choice but to swim, only to get arrested as soon as they got back to shore. For more details, see video below, posted by KOMO News.

