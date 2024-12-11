Couple remarry 50 years after their 1975 divorce

Fay Gable and Robert Wenrich wed in 1951 and divorced in 1975. Then they wed again, in 2024.

Both eventually remarried and remained with their spouses for many years until the spouses died. However, relatives say Gable and Wenrich always had a good relationship and often attended family events together. They recently decided it was time to tie the knot again. "They're like two teenagers in love. They do everything together," Carol Smith, the couple's youngest daughter, told LNP. Referring to her father, she said, "He said, 'She was the first love of my life. I never thought I'd get her back. And now that I did, I'm not wasting any time.'"

Gable and Wenrich ae 89 and 94 respectively, and evidently have plenty of gas in the tank: "I think we'll be good now for the next couple years," Wenrich told the AP. There's more at the Lancaster, Pennsylvania newspaper. Top comment on the Facebook announcement might stick with me a while:

