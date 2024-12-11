Delicate flower Nancy Mace cries assault after a handshake

Slave to the attention economy, Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina had an award-winning foster youth advocate arrested for shaking her hand.

Folks who saw the event are shocked, confused, and outraged. The story goes that James McIntyre did nothing more than shake Nancy Mace's hand and let her know that children needed her support. Mace claimed physical assault and had McIntyre arrested.

The incident took place outside a House of Representatives office building following an event honoring the anniversary of a landmark child welfare law where Mace, a firebrand Republican, had given a speech. Three witnesses at the scene told The Imprint their accused colleague James McIntyre had done nothing more than shake the congress member's hand at the House reception, and asked her to protect the rights of transgender people. But in a post on the social media platform X, Rep. Mace described a violent confrontation. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace

"I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-trns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it'll heal just fine," she posted at 8:43 p.m. "The Capitol police arrested the guy. Your trns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down." Imprint News

Attendees and organizers were shocked, a number of them have taken to social media and the press to decry Mace's performative attack on an innocent's credibility.

"I want to express deep disappointment in the fact that Congresswoman Nancy Mace came to a national foster youth event, told participating youth that it was a safe space — and literally had one of them arrested by Capital police for simply shaking her hand and asking about trans rights," said Lisa Dickson, a veteran advocate for foster youth from Ohio, in a Facebook post.

Remember that Nancy Mace is the congressperson accused of graffitiing her own home to fundraise.

Previously:

• GOP Rep. Nancy Mace goes full DARVO