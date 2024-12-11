Ditch social media for self-growth with this clever book summary app

TL;DR: Save 69% on a Pearls book summaries lifetime subscription and set a goal to work on self-growth.

If one of your 2025 New Year's resolutions is to spend less time on social media, this new app might be the antidote you're looking for. Instead of spending all your free time scrolling videos, try book summaries that help you work on self-growth a little at a time.

Reading might not normally be your thing because it typically takes days, weeks, or months (we don't judge) to finish a book, but the Pearls app helps you finish one in as little as 15 minutes. Now, you can keep up with trending topics, join book clubs, win trivia, or whatever you want in 2025. Get a lifetime subscription for $29.99 (reg. $99).

We're all too familiar with the habit of reaching for our phones during any moment of downtime — before getting out of bed, waiting in line, and during our commutes. But now you can replace doomscrolling with a healthier habit. Well, at least you can try.

Pearls has books on tons of nonfiction subjects: psychology, history, science, health, happiness, society, and parenting. And, as you read or listen, you'll get personalized recommendations.

Swapping a habit is much easier said than done, and silly memes might sound more interesting than learning about career success, but the Pearls book summary app comes armed to help you stay motivated. Plan your future reads and try your hardest not to break your learning streak!

The best part of all? You get lifelong access at a price most apps charge for only a month. There's no need to cram tons of books into a month to get the most out of your subscription — you get the app for life, along with all the new content that's added.

Pearls Book Summaries Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $29.99

