"Here's a Sora generated video of gymnastics"

Image: Screenshot/BlueSky

OpenAI's video generation model, Sora, has a very interesting take on gymnastics.

Perhaps in a tribute to early AI image generator's propensity to add extra limbs, fingers, and orifices to things intended to be human (and sometimes not), Sora is doing a wild job of "imagining" gymnastics.T his is a very special floor routine.

here's a Sora generated video of gymnastics

[image or embed]

— Peter Labuza (@labuzamovies.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 9:35 AM

