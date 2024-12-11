OpenAI's video generation model, Sora, has a very interesting take on gymnastics.
Perhaps in a tribute to early AI image generator's propensity to add extra limbs, fingers, and orifices to things intended to be human (and sometimes not), Sora is doing a wild job of "imagining" gymnastics.T his is a very special floor routine.
here's a Sora generated video of gymnastics— Peter Labuza (@labuzamovies.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 9:35 AM
