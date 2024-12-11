Kimberly Guilfoyle has her lucky day

Have you ever tried to have a meaningful conversation with a cokehead?

Convicted felon and nepotism expert Donald J. Trump has named Kimberly Guilfoyle to be his ambassador to Greece. In other news, Guilfoyle's "fiance" and Trump's moron son Don Jr, has once again been spotted with another woman. It seems Guilfoyle gets to hang out in Greece on the taxpayers' dime and doesn't have to listen to Don Jr's "stimulating" conversation.

Rumors are swirling about Donald Trump's choice of Kimberly Guilfoyle to serve as the ambassador to Greece. The former Fox host's appointment was announced Tuesday night, hours after the Daily Mail reported a story that her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., was seen with another woman. The ambassador typically lives in the host country, where they represent and update their home government. So, some see her appointment as confirmation that the engagement is off. "The same day Don Jr. debuts his new girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle lands a new post in Greece. This is no coincidence," posted the group Republicans Against Trump. RawStory

Congratulations, Kimberly.

