Lady feeds bovine and gets a surprise tongue attack

When this lady unrolled her window to feed a large bovine she got more than she bargained for. The animal seemed like they were about to take a big lick of the food, when suddenly, they decided to lean into the car as far as possible and try to put their entire tongue onto the woman's face.

The woman in the car seems to feel that it's both hilarious and gross at the same time, as she tries to duck out of the way. With nowhere to go, she simply has to wait and let this funny animal do its thing.

I didn't expect the animal to have such a long tongue. The camera angle, showing only the contents of the bovine's mouth for half in the video, makes the whole thing extra funny.

