Listen to the bone-chilling screams that gave Tasmanian devils their demonic name

When the first people to arrive in Tasmania 40,000 years ago ventured into wilderness at night, they were greeted by what they could only imagine was the sound of demons from hell. The blood-curdling shrieks earned this unique marsupial its demonic name "Tasmanian devil," and its cuter alt-name, "Beelzebub's pup."

Despite their small size, Tasmanian devils have one of the most powerful vocalizations in the animal kingdom. During feeding time, these normally solitary creatures gather to create a cacophony of screams, growls, and snorts that can be heard from remarkable distances. Devils use at least eleven different complex sounds to communicate various states: gentle clucking sounds during peaceful feeding, harsh coughs for mild threats, and their infamous full-throated screams during confrontations, feeding, and mating.

Today, devils face the threat of extinction due to Devil Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD), a form of transmissible cancer. However, scientists trying to save Tasmanian devils through multiple approaches, including successful immunotherapy trials, vaccine development, and the establishment of disease-free insurance populations.

