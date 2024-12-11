Luigi Mangione planned to kill CEO with bomb, then realized it "could kill innocents"

Luigi Mangione had allegedly planned to use a bomb to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson before settling for a 3-D printed gun.

The 26-year-old shooter's spiral notebook, found on him when he was arrested at McDonald's, included a manifesto, as well as a "to-do list" that included setting off a bomb.

But realizing his plan "could kill innocents," Mangione refined his vengeful scheme against the healthcare industry, plotting, perhaps with a chuckle, "to kill the CEO at his own bean counting conference" with messaged bullets instead.

From CNN:

Mangione knew UnitedHealthcare was holding an investors' conference around the time Thompson was shot and killed — and the suspect mentioned in writings he would be going to the conference site, the NYPD's Kenny told Fox News on Tuesday. In the notebook passage, Mangione concludes using a bomb against his intended victim "could kill innocents" and shooting would be more targeted, musing what could be better than "to kill the CEO at his own bean counting conference," a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told CNN.



