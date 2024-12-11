Musician charms an okapi by playing Radiohead's "Creep"

My favorite new social media site is "PlumesOfficiel," which features Plumes, a French-speaking musician with the most gentle spirit who travels the world with his pink guitar, serenading animals. I love listening to his soft, soothing voice and his gentle guitar playing, and I absolutely adore watching the beautiful encounters he creates with animals of all kinds.

Watch him play and sing for horses, cows, giraffes, elephants, capybara, and—perhaps my favorite—a shy but curious okapi. In this compilation video and interview by Cuddle Buddies, Plumes explains that he started this journey because he had read that cows liked music, and he wanted to see for himself if that were true. When he performed the first time for cows, they all moved near him to look, to listen, and to rub up against him and his guitar. He fell in love with playing for cows—they are still his favorite animal to perform for—and wanted to include more animals. Many of the animals he plays for sniff his guitar, and he speculates that they most likely feel the vibrations of the instrument. Plumes states that doing this work has completely changed his perception of animals—he explains: "I feel like I'm more in tune with nature and more sensitive when it comes to life as a whole."

If you need something sweet, soothing, and heartwarming to watch, please go check out Plumes' work—you won't regret it!

To see more of these amazing musical encounters, check out the "Plumes Officiel" Instagram.