See a delightful collection of Tushy Trees

Here is a delightful collection of images showing tushy trees. A tushy tree happens when a tree grows in a way that makes part of it resemble a pair of buttocks.

Tushy trees come in all shapes and sizes, as you can see in the photos, shared by Lost Found Art. Some are voluptuous, while others are petite. Some have even decided to permanently wrap themselves around nearby objects.

My favorite tushy tree in the selection is the last one, which is named "Big Bertha the Butt Tree", according to the nearby sign. It is a rare thing to see a tushy tree out in the wild, so count yourself lucky if you stumble upon one.



