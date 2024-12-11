To protect children Texas lawmaker proposes banning… sex toys

Nope, not banning guns. The real threat to children is seeing a vibrator at a CVS.
A Texas lawmaker is concerned that a child might see a sex toy while shopping at Walmart. You can also buy guns and ammunition at Walmart, but let us tackle the thing used in mass shootings: dildoes.
Pre-filed this week ahead of the 2025 Texas Legislative session, a proposed bill would prohibit the sale of "obscene devices" at retail stores like Target, Walmart and CVS, impose civil penalties on retailers, and allow Texas counties and cities to bring legal action against them. HB 1549 would not apply to age-restricted venues like sex shops, strip clubs or other adult-oriented businesses.
In a press release, Hickland, a former stay-at-home mom and school voucher advocate backed by Gov. Greg Abbott, said that the bill would provide "an important safeguard for Texas families."
"Our family-oriented retailers should reflect the values of the communities they serve," Hickland said. "Parents do not consent to their children being exposed to obscene devices while shopping for toothpaste. House Bill 1549 provides common-sense protections for families by ensuring parents can shop with their children without encountering sexually explicit items that compromise their innocence."Chron
Also note, while I have heard of no restrictions on gun sales in Texas, it is illegal for a Texan to own more than six dildoes.
With HB 1549, Hickland is wading into a decades-old fight over the sale of sex toys in Texas.In 1973, Texas lawmakers passed section 43.21 of the Texas Penal Code, prohibiting the sale or promotion of "obscene devices"—any device "designed or marketed as useful primarily for the stimulation of human genital organs." Then in 2003, lawmakers went a step further by adding section 43.23, which, among other things, makes it a state felony to own "six or more obscene devices or identical or similar obscene articles." Yes, you read that right: As currently outlined by law, in the year 2024, it is illegal to own six or more dildos in Texas.