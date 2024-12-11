To protect children Texas lawmaker proposes banning… sex toys

Nope, not banning guns. The real threat to children is seeing a vibrator at a CVS.

A Texas lawmaker is concerned that a child might see a sex toy while shopping at Walmart. You can also buy guns and ammunition at Walmart, but let us tackle the thing used in mass shootings: dildoes.

Pre-filed this week ahead of the 2025 Texas Legislative session, a proposed bill would prohibit the sale of "obscene devices" at retail stores like Target, Walmart and CVS, impose civil penalties on retailers, and allow Texas counties and cities to bring legal action against them. HB 1549 would not apply to age-restricted venues like sex shops, strip clubs or other adult-oriented businesses. In a press release, Hickland, a former stay-at-home mom and school voucher advocate backed by Gov. Greg Abbott, said that the bill would provide "an important safeguard for Texas families." "Our family-oriented retailers should reflect the values of the communities they serve," Hickland said. "Parents do not consent to their children being exposed to obscene devices while shopping for toothpaste. House Bill 1549 provides common-sense protections for families by ensuring parents can shop with their children without encountering sexually explicit items that compromise their innocence." Chron

Also note, while I have heard of no restrictions on gun sales in Texas, it is illegal for a Texan to own more than six dildoes.