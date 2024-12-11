What can be achieved with a single <div>?

At A Single Div, web designer Lynn Fisher demonstrates the versatility of cascading style sheets, the markup that makes the web wonderful (or not, as the case may be). Everything on the page—artwork, color, animation, layout—is all accomplished by applying different styles to a single HTML tag: the humble
div.
Whuut
This is a fun, little project to see how much can be accomplished with CSS. Every drawing consists of a single HTML element (in this case, the beloved div).
But, but!
Yes, this isn't super practical.
Yes, SVG is an easier and better medium for illustrations.
Yes, browser support is not broad.
Yes, it is super fun to do this anyway. ;)
via Well Made Web
Previously:
• U.S. announces official web design system
• Modern web design best practices
• The Art of Web Design (Video)