What can be achieved with a single <div>?

At A Single Div, web designer Lynn Fisher demonstrates the versatility of cascading style sheets, the markup that makes the web wonderful (or not, as the case may be). Everything on the page—artwork, color, animation, layout—is all accomplished by applying different styles to a single HTML tag: the humble div .

Whuut

This is a fun, little project to see how much can be accomplished with CSS. Every drawing consists of a single HTML element (in this case, the beloved div).

But, but!

Yes, this isn't super practical.

Yes, SVG is an easier and better medium for illustrations.

Yes, browser support is not broad.

Yes, it is super fun to do this anyway. ;)