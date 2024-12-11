Why isn't your snowman as good as this snowman?

Snowman-building season is officially here for those who live in colder regions. In an awe-inspiring photo posted by Got Weird, a 17 foot tall snowman towers obliquely over two little girls.

The captions say that this tall snow fellow was built in 1963. It even has a scarf, buttons, and a face that must have been built on a ladder.

You're never too old to build a giant snowman or snow animal and take a photo standing next to it. Making a snowman as cool as this one is not an easy task, though.

