A nifty folk ditty about United Health Care

Image: The Image Party/shutterstock.com

Musician Jesse Welles released this short song about United Health Care.

Welles captures the frustration and futility of UHC's average customer. Getting insurance to pay for what it was supposed to can be a bigger job than getting well. It is unlikely that the murder of a CEO will cause the industry, or even United Health, to consider how they've turned a service into a nightmare.

