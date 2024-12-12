A nifty folk ditty about United Health Care

Musician Jesse Welles released this short song about United Health Care.

Welles captures the frustration and futility of UHC's average customer. Getting insurance to pay for what it was supposed to can be a bigger job than getting well. It is unlikely that the murder of a CEO will cause the industry, or even United Health, to consider how they've turned a service into a nightmare.

Previously:

• An interactive map of women's health care restrictions in the post-Roe United States

• McDonald's employee solves crime for very proud NYPD