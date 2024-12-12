Assad family snaps "found in palace"

Behold Bashar al-Assad, recently-departed despot of Syria, in repose. The snaps are floating around virally on the net, described as having been found in his abandoned palace outside of Damascus, though I don't see them in any real news reports. So perhaps it's just some random guy. If it is him, though, these were plausibly taken by friends when he was a young man living in London—see the British power outlets in the kitchen shot.

Assad is in Moscow with his family, according to Russian authorities, having 'resigned' the presidency in Syria as rebels closed in. Oh well!