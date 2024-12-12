Car customer with buyer's remorse crashes his new vehicle into dealership (video)

On Monday, Michael Lee Murray, 35, dropped $4,000 on a used Subaru Outback at a Mazda dealership in Sandy, Utah. Unfortunately, it seems Murray suffered buyer's remorse. He allegedly called the dealership requesting to return the car but was denied as it was an "as-is" purchase.

According to ABC4, he "reportedly threatened that he would drive the car through the dealership's front door if they didn't take the car back."

And that's exactly what he did. Video below.

Police state that Murray was cooperative when confronted and has been charged with a second-degree felony along with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and economic interruption.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)

