Cat claims throne with a perfect view

In a world full of dogs barking at passing cars and squirrels, there exists a cat so regal and majestic, that it doesn't need to chase its tail or hunt imaginary mice. No, this cat has far more important work to do: overseeing the daily activities of the pedestrians below.

This special cat has a special seat attached to the window where it can lay back and watch all the people walking around on the streets below. Little do the folks below know that their every move is being watched by this fancy cat, who knows he is the king of this street.

My favorite thing about this video is the way the cat is positioned like a person, sitting back on their tush. Nextime you're taking a stroll, blissfully unaware, remember that there could be a cat in a window somewhere above, watching and judging you.

