Explore history with this online interactive map

Time Map is an interactive historical map of the world. You can zoom in to place and time to find out what happened, who was what, where was when… it's like the end condition of a very complicated computer game that the player has just quit because their situation is too messed up to continue. [via]

"Dive into history with an interactive map and a dynamic timeline. Use the timeline to explore changes in political boundaries over time. See how your place of interest looked in the past on +500,000 high-res scanned maps. Select a year and see the map update to show historical data relevant to that period, providing you with a quick historical context. Explore different eras, with the map reflecting the political boundaries of the chosen year. History is brought to life on the map as it also shows significant battles, notable people, and much more."

I used to love the giant atlases of history sold in massive pyramids of remaindered books.

Previously: Fanfic inspired by the apocalyptic state of a ten-year-old Civilization II game