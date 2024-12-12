Here's how to keep up with your 2025 resolution to learn a new language: Babbel

TL;DR: Save 75% on this Babbel lifetime license and start your New Year's language learning resolution early—go to checkout now.

If you set a goal to learn a new language in 2024, how's that going? Did you keep up with a few months of sporadic language lessons? Don't fret if you fell a little short of your goal—you could always set the same one for 2025…and actually stick to it by learning a new language with an app like Babbel!

Your New Year's resolution of going from beginner to fluent might just come true when you study with Babbel. This App Favorite is designed to make language learning fun and sustainable. Check out now to get lifetime access for only $149.97 (reg. $599) for three more days.

Learning a new language can be a little intimidating, but don't stress since Babbel makes the process so much more intuitive, thanks to its 10-15 minute-long lessons. Get ahead of your 2025 language-learning resolution by choosing Italian, Dutch, French, or one of its 11 other languages. You might get one step closer to learning just enough French to ask where the best croissants are in Paris!

What makes Babbel so effective is its focus on building your conversational skills. You'll learn how to ask for directions, order food, hail a taxi, and even talk about pop culture in your new language. Who knows? You might gain enough Spanish or Portuguese skills to fall in love with an international hottie.

Ready to learn a second (or third!) language? Make this Babbel subscription yours by ordering now!

Plus, you can speak confidently with the help of its speech recognition technology. The last person you want to make a fool out of yourself in front of is that cutie at the boulangerie (that's 'bakery' in French), so Babbel can help you perfect your pronunciation.

Traveling soon? Keep up with your daily studies or review what you've studied en route to your destination. Just download lessons or review sessions ahead of time.

Jumpstart your New Year's resolution to learn a new language with Babbel.

Head straight to checkout to grab this $149.97 Babbel lifetime subscription while supplies last. Hurry, this offer ends December 15 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $129.97

Only $149.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.