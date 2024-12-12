Kingmakers, a game about going back in time with modern weapons

Forget your favorite Baldur's Gate 3 mods. The question of "what if a knight had a gun" looks to have been definitively answered, with the conclusion being "it'd be fun as hell." Upcoming indie game Kingmakers seeks to let you live that fantasy, putting you in the shoes of a modern soldier tasked with traveling back in time to shape the course of history, dropping into medieval sieges with an arsenal that would make John Wick blush strapped to your back.

As revealed in a recent trailer, it looks completely bonkers. Rather than just being dumb fun, it's dumb fun elevated, with physics systems, destructible environments, and hundreds of enemies onscreen at once. If you can survive being burned at the stake for witchcraft, this looks like a ridiculous, high-octane, unhinged thrill ride in the vein of Helldivers 2.

…If your computer can handle it without bursting into flames, that is. Kingmakers will be out in early 2025, a year already studded with high-profile game releases.