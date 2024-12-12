LG ends Blu-ray production

Sony recently wound down blu-ray production, and now top competitor LG is following suit. No more disks, no more players. For major manufacturers, the format (if not optical media entirely) will soon be history. Samsung quit years ago.

LG has now officially discontinued its Blu-ray and UHD Blu-ray players, as reflected on LG's online portals and confirmed by multiple sources to FlatpanelsHD. However, in a statement to FlatpanelsHD, LG Korea stopped short of confirming a definitive global exit from the optical disc player market, leaving the door open for a return if demand picks up. For now, a few old models remain available in regions such as America and Europe, but only until inventory runs out.

Sometimes I go looking for long-term storage options and the capacity of optical media is pretty much in the dustbin unless you're going to spent a fortune on offbeat derivatives with weird B2B 1990s-style advertising. Sony was the last to make an effort. The unappetizing but correct answer, I guess, is hard drives.