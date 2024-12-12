Nothing delivers holiday cheer like Cybertrucks failing in the cold

Nothing says happy holidays like watching Cybertrucks failing spectacularly! The Daily Show recently posted an almost 3-minute-long compilation of hideous Tesla Cybertrucks breaking down, getting stuck, falling apart, and more.

When posting the video—which features Cybertruck mishaps set to cheery holiday music—The Daily Show wrote, "These Cybertruck fails will warm your heart this holiday season." And it's true—there's not much else that delivers the same kind of glorious schadenfreude like seeing Cybertrucks fail to perform in pretty much any condition or surface. It's stupendous watching them malfunction in snow, on the beach, in the mountains, on sand dunes, and even just driving along a regular ol' highway.

As one netizen commented, "Enjoy your ugly overpriced space truck!" Indeed! Happy holidays!