Police bust party of 120 people in their underwear

Police in Bangkok, Thailand raided a hotel party over the weekend where more than 120 people were apparently having a great time in their underwear.

According to police colonel Pansa Amarapitak, it was a "drug party"and that 31 of the attendees were in possession of meth, ecstasy, or ketamine. Sixty-six of them tested positive for illegal drugs in their systems.

Pansa said "all except two were men, and around five were foreigners, Yahoo! News writes.



Wonder where they kept their stashes! Of course, it's possible that the news story is muddled and the guests were forced to strip so the cops could search them. But it's much more fun to think it was an underwear-only event.

