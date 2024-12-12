"Pretty crazy" video of UFOs over Oregon is probably Starlink

Commercial pilots were able to capture footage of some "pretty crazy" UFOs; it was probably Starlink.

The footage is fun. A research paper determined these illusory UFOs are probably reflections of sunlight off Starlink satellites. This is an incidental conspiracy theory from Starlink, instead of the stuff Elon Musk perpetuates personally and intentionally.

"Red in color — moving at extreme speeds. I don't even know how to describe how fast it was moving," the pilot told air traffic control. On Sunday night, Dec. 8, the pilot of a United Airlines flight described unexpected lights in the sky above the Eugene area. "We're seeing three or four targets. They're all altitudes. Up and down. It's pretty crazy," the pilot told air traffic controllers, who confirmed there was no military activity in the area. The Life Flight pilot reported one of the lights was going in circles in a "corkscrew pattern" and showed up on his aircraft's collision avoidance system. "You are cleared to maneuver as necessary — a left or right to avoid the UFO out there," an air traffic controller responded in the audio clip posted online. KGW8

"UFOs over Oregon" is my new band name.

