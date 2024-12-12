Still paying for Microsoft 365? A permanent Office license now pays for itself

TL;DR: Save 68% on a Microsoft Office permanent license for Windows, but check out now because our holiday sale ends soon.

There's a hidden secret that Microsoft doesn't want you to know: you don't have to be trapped in their endless subscription system to use Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Those monthly or yearly fees you've been paying? Yeah, they're a waste of money.

Here's what you'll do instead. Buy this permanent Microsoft Office lifetime license with a one-time $69.97 payment. Coincidentally (or is it not a coincidence?), that's the same price as one year of Microsoft 365, so it starts paying for itself in no time.

Everything you need to know

There are a few key differences between Microsoft 365 and this Office lifetime license. If you cancel your subscription, you'll no longer get cloud storage or mobile app access. But we've found most people don't use these features… or don't even know they have them!

Instead, pay once and keep your favorite Microsoft apps for life. When you check out now, you'll save 68% during our holiday sale. You'll receive a download link and software activation key almost instantly.

Here's a list of everything that's included with this Office permanent license:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

Teams

OneNote

Publisher

Access

Another great perk about abandoning Microsoft 365? You won't have to worry about those constant blackouts that seem to happen every month. Plus, your apps won't randomly update and completely change appearance on you.

Head to checkout to get your Microsoft Office permanent license on sale for $69.97 (reg. $219.99). No coupon is needed to get our holiday sale price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.