Strange 1996 "Markovian Parallax Denigrate" Usenet posts remain a mystery

In August 1996, hundreds of puzzling messages flooded Usenet newsgroups, each bearing the cryptic subject line "Markovian Parallax Denigrate." The posts contained seemingly random strings of English words, and to this day no one has figured out what they mean.

These messages appeared across various Usenet boards, from religion to technology forums, featuring jumbled text like "jitterbugging McKinley Abe break Newtonian inferring caw update." While the posts appeared meaningless on the surface, their synchronized arrival and consistent subject line sparked decades of speculation about their true purpose. Some theorized they contained coded messages, while others suggested they were early experiments in artificial intelligence or text generation.

The posts were initially traced to a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point email account belonging to a student named Susan Lindauer. However, this turned out to be a case of email spoofing, where someone had hijacked the account to mask their identity. Interestingly, Lindauer was arrested in 2004 and charged with "acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government" and violating U.S. financial sanctions during the run-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. "She was incarcerated in 2005 and released the next year after two judges ruled her mentally unfit to stand trial," reports Wikipedia.

An investigation by The A.V. Club suggests the mystery is overblown and only gained its mythical status through retroactive media coverage years later. Contemporary Usenet users largely dismissed the posts as spam or a programming experiment with Markov chains, but the story has become part of internet folklore, like other digital mysteries such as Cicada 3301, the Publius Enigma, and Unfavorable Semicircle.

Previously:

• Video series about the weird mystery of Cicada 3301

• The 17-minute video describes the bizarre Cicada 3301 mystery

• Cicada 3301 is a mysterious organization seeking 'highly intelligent individuals'