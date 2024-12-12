The best butter in the United States

Animal Farm Creamery in Shoreham, Vermont, makes butter that reputedly changes people.

This video shares the charming story of a family that loves making butter, and restaurants understand the quality. In just a couple of minutes, Hillary Hague shares the process and a bit of the magic that goes into making the best better. I've made butter at home, and there is something to hand or home-made butter.

