The magic of chemistry and the mystery of Mexican Coke

Coca-Cola from Mexico, or as it is colloquially known, Mexican Coke, is beloved by its fans for being made with "real sugar," but science couldn't verify the presence of sucrose… until now.

The debate about Mexican Coke goes on and on. I like it and think it tastes like the Coca-Cola I remember as a Gen X kid. I have to avoid bringing bottles into the house because I'll drink them until it is gone. This video explains the argument "there is no sucrose in Mexican Coke" and explains where the sucrose went; the magic of chemistry is at play.

