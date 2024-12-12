This is the phone cord that'll change your life. Here's why

TL;DR: Check out now to save 35% on this durable silicone USB-A to USB-C phone cable.

How many phone cords have you lost? Now, how many stopped working because they were so frayed? That's a lot. Add that to the number of times you've had to untangle them all, and we're looking at a disaster. It's time to embrace the future.

It may look like an ordinary USB-A to USB-C phone cable, but the HyerGear Flexi Pro cord is made with silicone. Simple but genius — it won't tangle, it's bound to fray less, and it has a strap, so you hopefully won't lose it. Buy one here for only $12.99 (reg. $19.99).

It's cheap, but not cheaply made

People say you get what you pay for, but not with this deal. We're just kind of taking a loss here because we love this phone cable so much and want others to try it out.

Beyond its durability, here are some more reasons to check out now before they're all sold out. We aren't kidding when we say this 35% discount hurts our pockets…

6-foot length means you don't have to be chained to the wall

18W of power means your devices can charge up to 50% in as little as 45 minutes

Transfer pictures and files at 480Mbps speed

We have a limited supply of these incredible phone cables, so order yours now for $12.99 (reg. $19.99). They also make great stocking stuffers if you order by December 15 for on-time Christmas delivery.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.