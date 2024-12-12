Video shows 22 people stuck on thrill ride at Knott's Berry Farm

In November, 22 people got stuck on a thrill ride at Knotts Berry farm. In this scary video, you can see them all dangling mid air.

While some people are stuck sitting upright (in a way that still looks extremely uncomfortable), others are stuck hanging sideways. Sitting like this for more than just a few minutes seems awful, and these poor folks got stuck for over two hours.

The video shows people finally exiting the ride, and sadly, a few people were injured after sitting like that for so long and had to be taken to the hospital. I'm always more afraid of getting stuck on rides than the rides themself, and videos like this make the anxiety much worse!



