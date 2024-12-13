Are you upset by the anvil of pareidolia?

This is a viral example of pareidolia, a psychological phenomonenon that causes us to see meaningful things in nebulous stimuli, most famously faces. But the caption it comes with—"Does this image upset you?"—is even cleverer. In blacksmithing, "upsetting" refers to the activity depicted in the illustration: making a bar thicker by bashing it lengthways.

