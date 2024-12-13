Become anyone with this LED face mask

Sean Hodgins made Become Anyone 2.0, an LED face mask that lets its wearer adopt the glowy, low-resolution appearance of anyone they please. If humans are not fooled, they will at least be entertained. And some surveillance systems may be fooled.

When you wait 5 years to improve an old project, but you take it in a completely different direction, this is what you end up with. There are almost too many LEDs to count on this mask, but I know the number because I had to do it. 2960. 2960 LEDs on this crazy PCB panel mask.

How long until we have a full scramble suit? Here's the scene from Philip K. Dick's A Scanner Darkly: "Notice that you can barely see this man."

