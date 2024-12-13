Sometimes you can judge a book by its cover. The longstanding design and visual culture magazine Print compiled its list of "100 of the Best Book Covers of 2024." They include:

"Thomas Colligans' beautiful cover for Beautyland, which has been stuck in my head for the better part of a year," writes editor Zachary Petit. "Janet Hansen's work on Ask Me Again, is equal parts electrifying and haunting. Pablo Delcan's genius VanderMeer covers the best encapsulations of the Southern Reach series since his Spanish editions. Arsh Raziuddin's jacket for Knife. Alex Merto and Seymour Chwast's Tom Wolfe reissues. Pete Adlington's utterly perfect Not Waving But Drowning. Grace Han's take on God of the Woods, which disproves the theory that great covers are only the stuff of niche imprints and genres and not mainstream bestsellers."

design by Thomas Colligans

design by Grace Han'

design by Pete Adlington

design by Arsh Raziuddin

design by Janet Hansen

