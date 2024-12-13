Blue Cross denies $8K life-saving drug — Kansas City student risks fatal bleeding

A University of Kansas medical student's life hangs in the balance after Blue Cross and Blue Shield denied coverage for an $8,000-per-month medication that could prevent fatal internal bleeding, reports FOX4KC WDAF-TV.

Kaitlyn Sy, whose medical studies at KU are now on hold, discovered the news at her pharmacy counter. "The pharmacy tech – her eyebrows go up – and I said this can't be good and she says this medication is going to cost you over $8,000," Sy told FOX4. The medicine, Promacta, could stabilize her rare autoimmune condition that attacks blood platelets and prevents clotting.

The denial came just weeks after Sy experienced a medical emergency requiring an ER visit for internal bleeding. "I was at risk for spontaneous internal bleeding that could kill me," she said. Her hematologist recommended Promacta as a last resort after other treatments failed.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City responded to FOX4's inquiry with a statement that said "we are committed to the health and wellness of our members. Two of our primary responsibilities are to safeguard our members' health information and protect their privacy. Because of this, we cannot talk about the specifics of this, or any other, case." The insurer suggested members should "work with their human resource departments or an insurance broker to ensure the plan they are considering will meet their needs."

Sy pushed back: "I would like to think as a medical student, I'm not a dumb person, but if my insurance card says preferred card blue, what plan do you think I'd be on?"

Her story has gained support online, with a GoFundMe raising over $17,000. Still without her medication, Sy continues to advocate for others facing similar battles. "There are thousands if not millions of other people who are suffering due to being denied and delayed this medically necessary treatment," she said, "and I feel as though I owe it to these patients to use my voice to make their voices heard."

