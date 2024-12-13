CNN's MAGA snowflake Scott Jennings melts down when Democratic panelist gets too close: "Don't touch me!" (video)

Republican snowflake Scott Jennings had a meltdown on CNN when Democratic commentator Bakari Sellers gently touched him on the arm during a roundtable discussion about grocery prices.

"Don't touch me!" the frigid MAGA panelist snapped, triggering a burst of laughter from Sellers.

"I can't touch you now?!" Sellers asked, both astonished and amused. To which the joyless gentleman simply crossed his arms and frowned.

CNN host Abby Phillips stepped in to save the delicate Jennings from further disintegration, diplomatically saying to the boys, "All right, everybody, keep your hands to yourselves at the table." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

