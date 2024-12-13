Hire the wrong people, misfile important documents, remove batteries from remotes, and other suggestions for corporate sabotage

In 1944, the US Office of Strategic Services—now the CIA—published the "Simple Sabotage Field Manual," a top secret guide teaching the average citizen-saboteur how to fuck shit up without specialized tools or equipment or association with an "organized group." Declassified in 2008, the guide encourages clogging up toilets, letting "cutting tools grow dull," and dumping rice into gasoline engines. Now, a creative agitator has produced a new version of the document in the form of a lovely website: "Specific Suggestions: Simple Sabotage for the 21st Century."

"Today's wars are fought from computer consoles; climate disinformation campaigns are planned in web conferences; decisions to deny healthcare are codified in software," they write.

Here are some of the many suggestions for saboteurs:

Send unnecessary meeting invites then cancel them last-minute

Remove or insert empty batteries in remotes and slide advancers

Use images of unnecessarily high resolution

Delete or misfile important documents

Require additional approvals for sign-offs

CC a large email list instead of BCC (or reply-all to one that was sent

Hire the wrong people for the job

Previously:

• This is the CIA's official guide to sabotaging business meetings