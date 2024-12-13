How to make Elvis's famous Fool's Gold sandwich: The King's 8,000-calorie obsession

In the early hours of February 1, 1976, Elvis Presley's private jet touched down in Denver with a mission — to satisfy The King's craving for what might be the most decadent sandwich ever created. The Fool's Gold Loaf, a colossal creation from the Colorado Mine Company restaurant. This mammoth sandwich, which cost $49.95 at the time, packed a pound of bacon, a jar of peanut butter, and a jar of grape jelly into a hollowed-out loaf of French bread — adding up to 8,000 calories.

The story of that late-night flight has become the stuff of culinary legend. As reported in David Adler's Life & Cuisine Of Elvis Presley, the evening began at Graceland, where Elvis was entertaining two law enforcement friends. When the conversation turned to the sandwich, Elvis didn't just want to talk about it — he had to have it. Within hours, his private Convair 880 jet, the Lisa Marie, was heading to Denver's Stapleton International Airport. There, in a private hangar at 1:40 AM, restaurant owners Buck and Cindy Scott were waiting with 22 fresh Fool's Gold Loaves. The group, including the pilots, spent two hours feasting on the sandwiches, washing them down with Perrier and champagne, before flying back to Memphis.

For those brave enough to attempt this legendary sandwich at home, the recipe is surprisingly straightforward: Start with a loaf of French bread, coat it with two tablespoons of margarine, and bake at 350°F until golden brown. Meanwhile, fry one pound of bacon until crisp. Slice the warm loaf lengthwise, hollow out the inside, and fill it generously with one jar of creamy peanut butter, one jar of grape jelly (though some accounts, including Colorado Mine Company chef Nick Andurlakis's version, claim Elvis preferred Dickinson's blueberry preserves), and the bacon.

