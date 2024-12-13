Let them eat centrism: Macron picks another prime minister from his own camp

French President Emmanuel Macron obviously didn't want to pick François Bayrou as his prime minister: the job interview reportedly went badly and the accouncement was made after Macron's own self-imposed deadline. But more right-leaning centrism it is for the increasingly frazzled French republic.

He is seen by Macron's entourage as a potential consensus candidate and his task will be to avoid the fate of his predecessor. Ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was ousted by MPs nine days ago and welcomed Bayrou to the prime minister's residence on Friday.

Macron's overarching strategy seems typical of centrists the world over: cling to power by giving the far right enough of what it wants to defang it and locking the left out of government. In Macron's case the political gamesmanship is particularly galling, though, because he allied with the left to keep the far right from winning recent elections, then betrayed it after it outperformed expectations and his own position was secure.