Lyft driver hears "strange noise" — finds naked Florida man in the back seat

A Lyft driver near Tampa heard "a strange noise" coming from his back seat, only to find that his passenger was suddenly naked, "doing something that he didn't care to see."

The 48-year-old gentleman was wearing clothes when he entered the car last weekend in broad daylight, but 10 miles later, he "was sitting on the back seat, sans shirt, pants, and undies," said the Polk County Sheriff's Office, via the Independent. "The driver told (him) to stop what he was doing."

It's not clear where the man was originally headed, but he ended up in a police car after the Lyft driver phoned him in. "The Lyft company contacted the PCSO and reported that one of their drivers was in a very, very uncomfortable situation," posted the police, who arrested the passenger, charging him with "exposure of sexual organs."

The unclothed Florida man revealed that he "got a little naked" because "a feeling" made him do it. What kind of "feeling" isn't completely clear, but sometimes it's better to skip the details.

48-year old Bruce Wayne Hylton of Groveland was #ArrestedByThePolkCountySheriffsOffice on Saturday, December 7th.



Just before 3:00pm that day, the Lyft company contacted the PCSO and reported that one of their drivers was in a very, very uncomfortable situation in the area of… pic.twitter.com/E7EE3okEEj — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) December 11, 2024

