RFK Jr.s lawyer petitions to ban Polio vaccine

Before a vaccine was developed in the 1950s, Polio killed millions and left many survivors so weak they depended upon machines to breathe. The last person to require an iron lung, Paul Alexander, died March 13, 2024 at the age of 78—a sad but heartening reminder that younger generations didn't need them. Aaron Siri, the attorney for conspiracy theorist and incoming U.S. Secretary of Heath and Human Services RFK Jr., has petitioned to scrap the vaccine.

That campaign is just one front in the war that the lawyer, Aaron Siri, is waging against vaccines of all kinds. Mr. Siri has also filed a petition seeking to pause the distribution of 13 other vaccines; challenged, and in some cases quashed, Covid vaccine mandates around the country; sued federal agencies for the disclosure of records related to vaccine approvals; and subjected prominent vaccine scientists to grueling videotaped depositions. Much of Mr. Siri's work — including the polio petition filed in 2022 — has been on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network, a nonprofit whose founder is a close ally of Mr. Kennedy. Mr. Siri also represented Mr. Kennedy during his presidential campaign.