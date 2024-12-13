See this horse bend its head upside down to scratch an itch, making a funny and unexpected face in the process

Watch a horse scratch its head and make a funny face that is impossible not to laugh at. When this horse had to scratch an itch on its neck, it didn't hold back.

The horse bends its head almost completely upside down, and has a field day rubbing against a fence. The horse looks ecstatic to be doing this, and is making a funny expression that I wasn't aware a horse could make.

I'm glad this horse has a way to scratch those hard to reach places, while looking majestic as ever. I'm glad someone got this very special moment on video.

See also: Horses excitedly take advantage of a plastic kiddie wading pool on hot summer day (video)