Take a trip to the Mountain Dew headstone in Johnson City, Tennessee: visit the resting place of the original bottle design

Take a trip to the Mountain Dew Headstone in Johnson City, Tennessee. At the Oak Hill cemetery, you can visit the resting place of the Mountain Dew original bottle design, which was created by the Mountain Dew founders Ally and Barney Hartman.

From Atlas Obscura: "On the bottles were labels with an illustration of a barefoot, overall-wearing character nicknamed "Willie the Hillbilly." Willie held a rifle in one hand and a jug of moonshine in the other. The drink's tagline was "It'll tickle yore innards!"

If you visit, take note that the headstone is on the east edge of the Oak Hill Cemetery. Make sure to bring a cold drink with you, because this headstone comes equipped with a functional bottle opener.

https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/mountain-dew-headstone

