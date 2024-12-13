The studio behind The Last of Us is finally making a new game (and not another remaster)

One could be forgiven for calling Naughty Dog a one-trick pony. Since 2013, the vast majority of the studio's output has revolved around The Last of Us and little else – remakes, remasters, and ports, oh my! Studio head Neil Druckmann has been speaking about the studio's ill-defined next project for some time, and the time has finally come for Naughty Dog to make good.

That next project is here. Meet Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which was revealed for the first time today with a dazzling in-engine trailer absolutely littered with product placement. Gotta pay those overheads somehow, I guess. Porsche spaceship, Sony dashboard, Adidas shoes… at least the character designs look good.

It looks like a little Cowboy Bebop and a little Firefly, put together in a prestige gaming package featuring stars like Tony Dalton and Kumail Nanjiani. More than anything, though, it doesn't look like The Last Of Us, garnering relieved sighs from beleaguered gamers everywhere. You seem to take on the role of an intergalactic bounty hunter, tasked with hauling in the galaxy's most wanted and armed with the end result of a steamy tryst between a machete and a lightsaber. Even this trailer had the frankly obsessive level of polish and visual fidelity Naughty Dog is known for – the only hitch is that you'll need a PS5 to play it when it does release.