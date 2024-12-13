This e-bike could take you literally anywhere—cities or the mountains

TL;DR: Save 52% on this SWFT APEX electric mountain bike with 20mph speed and a 45-mile range.

You're not alone if you've been eyeing e-bikes but haven't pulled the trigger just yet. Is it that you aren't sure how they'll handle everything beyond city streets — gravel roads, trails, even the occasional pothole? Cheap models might not be built for everything, but this mountain e-bike can handle it all and more.

Whether you want to save on gas when getting around town or go on longer trips without getting tired, this might be the ride you've been looking for. It's normally on the pricier side of $1,899.99, but you can get the SWFT APEX e-bike here for $899.99.

A bike fit for every adventure

Picture this: It's a brisk winter day, but you're going stir-crazy in the house because you're desperate for fresh air. A walk or normal bike ride sounds too risky — what if you suddenly get cold and have a long walk home? But an electric bike ride? You could zip home at 25mph!

That's just one of the lifestyle improvements this bike unlocks. You know all those times your friends invited you on bike rides, but you not only didn't have a bike, couldn't keep up if you did, and certainly not for as many miles as they go? This long-range e-bike can power you for up to 45 miles.

Even if that trail ride is super bumpy, front and rear suspension and thick tires keep your hind end from taking too much of a hit (literally). And, you can see how far you've traveled or how fast you're going on the LCD display — you know, in case you want to race your friends. You'll win every time.

This all-terrain e-bike may be the answer to your riding woes. Save 52% here and get yours for $899.99 (reg. $1,899.99).

SWFT APEX 750W Mountain eBike with 45-Mile Range & 20MPH Max Speed – $899.99

